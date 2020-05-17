Migrant Workers, on Home-Bound Foot Journey, Break Police Barricades at UP-MP Border in Rewa (Watch Video)

Migrants clashing with police in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 17: A group of restive migrant workers broke the police barricades installed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa to prevent them from entering the state of Uttar Pradesh. The migrants, who were on a foot journey to their homes in UP, outnumbered the security personnel stationed to prevent them from crossing over. The video of them breaking the barricades has featured on social media. Nirmala Sitharaman Calls Rahul Gandhi's Move to Meet Migrant Workers 'Dramebaazi', Asks Opposition To Be 'More Responsible'.

The incident took place in Chakghat area of Rewa, where the police had installed barricades to check cross-border movement. The migrants who are passing through Madhya Pradesh are those who have been working in the state, along with those who are heading to UP from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Watch Video of Migrants Breaking Barricades

#WATCH Migrant workers break police barricades at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter into Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/GeerWaWzem — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

The incident comes two days after migrants at Maharashtra-MP border pelted stones after the administration allegedly refused to provide them food and transport. The violence was reported on the National Highway 3 near Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said the government in taking all possible steps to facilitate the return of migrants to their native states. He appealed the stranded citizens to exercise patience and cooperate with the government. The states, he said, have been directed to arrange food and shelter to those migrants who require help.