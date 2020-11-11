Lucknow, November 11: A large number of migratory birds from Siberia flocked river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday. The picturesque sight in the city attracted many tourists and bird-watchers. The winter season has witnessed an increase inflow of tourist birds, including 'Siberian birds' and other migratory birds. The arrival of these annual visitors at various water bodies heralds the onset of winters. They have flocked to Ganga and nearby wetlands in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

A video released by ANI showed the migratory Siberian birds spreading their wings and flying in Varanasi. These birds take flight of thousands of kilometers, all the way from Siberia as they prefer warmer climate along the Gangetic belt. These wetlands are also viewed as breeding grounds of these birds. World Migratory Bird Day 2020: Wonderful Pics of Migratory Birds to Marvel At.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Varanasi: Large number of migratory birds from Siberia flock river Ganga, attracting tourists & bird-watchers . pic.twitter.com/FHOJ3eLA5T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2020

Several tourists from across the region flock to the ghats for bird watching. Before arriving in India during this season, the birds travel through Afghanistan and Central Asia. These birds migrate back to their country after the harvest festival in February.

