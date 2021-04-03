Pune, April 3: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Pune, the authorities have imposed several restrictions starting today, i.e. April 3, 2021. The city, which is one of the worst affected cities in Maharashtra by coronavirus, has decided to undertake stringent norms for a week to control the spread of the virus. The Pune district administration has come out with a 'mini-lockdown' style night curfew which will be imposed in Pune from 6 pm to 6 am from Saturday (April 3). The decision to impose these curbs was taken during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

On Friday, Pune recorded 9,086 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,51,508, an official said. With 58 deaths on Friday, the overall death toll in Pune due to coronavirus rose to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged.

Here's What's Open and Closed in Pune from April 3:

Malls, bars, hotels, eateries and restaurants in Pune district will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 Curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am for a week Malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period from Saturday. Except weddings and last rite rituals, all other public gatherings have been banned in the district. For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed and only 20 people can remain present forlast rites. Buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), city''s public transport system, will remain off roads for the next seven days, Rao said, adding that schools and colleges will remain closed till April 30. The Pune district administration has allowed only home delivery of food, medicines and other essential items during this period.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the new restrictions will be applicable for the next seven days from Saturday (April 3). Rao said that the situation will be reviewed after seven days when a further decision will be taken in this regard. According to him, efforts were on to increase the number of beds in hospitals in the district.

