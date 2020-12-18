Patna, December 18: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man in Bihar was beaten to death by a mob over suspicion of cattle theft. Reports inform that the brutal incident took place in Phulwari Sharif on near Patna, the state capital, on Wednesday. As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. According to details by the Police, all the accused were arrested immediately. A report by NDTV quoted the Police saying that that as many six people who were named in the complaint have been arrested.

The report adds that the victim, who has been identified as Muhammad Alamgir, was thrashed brutally after he was seen untying a buffalo from a cattle shed at around 3 am on Wednesday. A local was quoted in reports saying that the owner of the cattle shed saw two men trying to untie one of his 12 buffaloes, following which he raised the alarm and several people surrounded the place. Mob Lynches 26-Year-Old Man Accused of Sodomising, Killing and Hanging Four-Year-Old From a Tree in Bareilly.

The mob thrashed Alamgir for several hours, following which he died at a hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A man, who was with Alamgir, however, managed to escape. In the recent past, there has been a steady rise in attacks by cow vigilante groups. Over the last three years, several such incidences of attacks on men by cow vigilantes have surfaced from across the country.

