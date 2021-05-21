New Delhi, May 21: After coronavirus, mucormycosis, a fungal infection with a mortality rate of whopping 50 percent, is affecting people across India. More than 5000 cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, have been reported in the country. The infection has claimed over 120 lives so far. Maharashtra and Gujarat topped the list of states with highest number of mucormycosis cases. Mucormycosis, COVID-19-Triggered Fungal Infection, Found in 6 Patients at Delhi Hospital; Know All About the Serious Disease With Mortality Rate of 50%.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in India, has reported 1500 cases of mucormycosis, a TOI report said. At least 90 people have died in the state so far due to the black fungus. Though Gujarat also saw 1500 mucormycosis cases, no death has been reported so far, the report added. With 14 fatalities due to mucormycosis, Haryana has the second highest deaths. Mucormycosis, Fungal Infection With Mortality Rate of 50%, Found in COVID-19 Patients in Ahmedabad, Experts Raise Alarm.

List of States With Number of Mucormycosis Cases, Deaths

State No of Cases Deaths Maharashtra 1500 90 Gujarat 1500 Telangana 700 Madhya Pradesh 573 Karnataka 250 Delhi 200 Haryana 190 14 Uttar Pradesh 160 8 Rajasthan 100 Chhattisgarh 77 2 Bihar 56 1 Uttarakhand 46 2 Jharkhand 30 4 Odisha 10 1 Tamil Nadu 9 Kerala 9 Goa 8 1 West Bengal 2 Punjab 2 Assam 1 1 Himachal Pradesh 1

There are some unofficial figures as data was not available with the state. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday requested all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to declare mucormycosis or black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat and some other states have declared mucormycosis as an epidemic.

