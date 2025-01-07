Raipur, January 7: In a horrific development in the murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, shocking details have emerged from the autopsy report that has sent shockwaves across the country. The 28-year-old journalist, who was found dead in a septic tank at the farmhouse of contractor Suresh Chandrakar, suffered severe trauma, including a broken neck and multiple head fractures. The autopsy further revealed that his heart had been ripped out, a detail that has left the medical community and investigators stunned.

Mukesh Chandrakar's death is believed to be linked to his recent expose of corruption in an INR 120-crore road construction project in Bastar. According to reports from Times Now, Mukesh had been investigating and reporting on irregularities within the project, which was allegedly being mishandled by contractor Suresh Chandrakar. The journalist’s revelations had reportedly prompted the state government to initiate an inquiry into Suresh's activities. Mukesh’s findings had made him a target, and it is believed that his murder was a retaliatory act designed to silence him and prevent further exposure of corruption. Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: SIT Arrests Prime Suspect Suresh Chandrakar in Connection With Killing of Journalist in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.

Autopsy Report Reveals Chilling Details

The autopsy report, as revealed by India Today, has painted a grisly picture of the violence Mukesh Chandrakar endured before his death. The post-mortem examination showed that the journalist had five broken ribs, with 15 fractures to his head, and his neck was severely broken. In addition to these injuries, doctors found his liver had been mutilated into four pieces, five broken ribs and his heart had been ripped out. The medical professionals, who have been in the field for over a decade, were stunned by the sheer level of violence, calling it an unprecedented case of cruelty. Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Main Accused Suresh Chandrakar Held in Hyderabad in Connection With Killing of Journalist in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have made significant progress, arresting three individuals, including Suresh Chandrakar and his brothers, Dinesh and Ritesh. The main accused, Suresh Chandrakar, had been absconding but was eventually apprehended from Hyderabad by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, January 6.

