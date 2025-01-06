In a major development in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested prime suspect Suresh Chandrakar late last night, January 5, in Hyderabad. The 33-year-old journalist had gone missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Mukesh, a freelance journalist who worked with NDTV and News18, also ran a popular YouTube channel, `Bastar Junction,’ with over 1.5 lakh subscribers. Following his disappearance, his brother lodged a police complaint, prompting the SIT's swift formation for a fast-tracked investigation. Authorities are currently interrogating Suresh Chandrakar to uncover more details of the case. Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: 3 Arrested in Connection With Killing of Journalist in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (Watch Video).

SIT Arrests Prime Suspect Suresh Chandrakar in Hyderabad

The SIT team apprehended Suresh Chandrakar, the prime suspect in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder, in Hyderabad late at night. Interrogation is currently underway to uncover further details pic.twitter.com/zzr89bZmN7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2025

