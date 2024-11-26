Mumbai, November 26: A 45-year-old man was detained by the Sahar Police after attempting to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with a cancelled ticket to drop off his girlfriend. The incident occurred late Sunday night, November 24, when the accused, Terrence Saldana, an employee of Air France, was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

According to a report published by the Times of India, Saldana had booked a flight ticket for travel to Paris in August, but the ticket was cancelled on October 21. Despite this, he managed to gain entry to the airport premises through Exit Gate 7, claiming he was there to board a flight to Paris. Suspicious of his actions, CISF Police Sub-Inspector Dipesh Lokhande interrogated Saldana, who initially claimed to be a passenger. Mumbai: Bag With Flammable Chemical ‘Hydrogen Spirit’ Catches Fire Just Before Boarding Ethiopian Airlines Flight at Mumbai Airport, 5 Arrested.

Man Uses Cancelled Ticket to Enter Mumbai Airport to See Off Girlfriend

Upon further questioning, Saldana admitted that he had entered the airport to see off his girlfriend, Mariana Andrade, who was flying to Paris. He also confessed to using a cancelled ticket to gain access, providing false information to the security personnel.

Man Holds US Passport and Works as Teacher

Saldana, who holds a US passport and is a teacher by profession, arrived in India a few months ago to visit relatives in Kalina. Police investigations revealed that he had booked the ticket in August, but it was officially cancelled in October. Mumbai: Brazilian Woman Caught Smuggling 124 Cocaine Capsules Worth INR 9.73 Crore in Her Body, Arrested at Mumbai International Airport.

After recognising the issue, the Air France staff alerted the CISF, leading to Saldana’s arrest. A case has been registered against him for cheating, dishonesty, and criminal trespass under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

