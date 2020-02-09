Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for MNS Rally Against ‘Pakistani and Bangladeshi Infiltrators’, Check List of Roads Closed & Diversions

Mumbai Traffic Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 8: The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally scheduled for later today. The traffic restrictions will in force from 11 am to 7:00 pm on February 9. Hundreds of police personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Riot Control Police, will also be deployed around the scheduled route to maintain law and order. Raj Thackeray's MNS Gets New Party Flag Ahead of Mega Meet in Mumbai Today; See Pic.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said that the party will take out a massive rally in Mumbai to drive out “Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators” from India. The rally is scheduled to begin from Hindu Gymkhana in Mumbai and culminate at Azad Maidan. To ensure smooth traffic movement, Mumbai police has issued a traffic advisory.

Road Closed for Vehicular Traffic

Mahapalika Marg (both bounds): Mahapalika Marg (both bounds) from its junction CSMT to Metro Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic, except emergency services.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg (both bounds): Mahatma Gandhi Marg (both bounds) from its junction OCS Junction to Metro Junction shall be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Shamaldas Gandhi Marg: Princes Street Bridge towards Chowpatty via Shamaldas Gandhi Marg

Kalbadevi Marg: Vardhaman Junction to Metro Junction

MK Road: MK Road/Princes Bridge Jn towards Shamaldas Gandhi Junction

No Parking Zone

Mahapalika Marg

Badruddin Tayyabji Marg

DN Road

LT Marg

MG Marg

Hazarimal Somani Mang

Dear Mumbaikars, Please be advised about the alternative routes and diversions in view of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Meeting at Azad Maidan. Following will be reflected on 09th February'2020 during 11:00 A.M to 19:00 P.M. hrs. pic.twitter.com/L7jsvLPSm6 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 8, 2020

To keep a watch on gathering, Mumbai police will use drones and CCTV cameras along with additional 600 police personnel. The rally is seen as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's attempt to steer towards "Hindutva" amid the party's struggle for survival.