Mumbai, July 16: A portion of Bhanushali building collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday due to heavy rains. The tragic incident took place at the city’s Fort area. Senior officials have rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

According to reports, four fire tender also reached the spot. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident.

Tweet by News Agency ANI:

Mumbai: Portion of Bhanushali building at Fort, collapses; search operation underway, 4 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/Sp4IWdeCq4 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Due to incessant moderate to heavy rainfall overnight, the city received 1,024 millimetres (mm) rainfall which is 122 percent of July’s monthly average. According to The Santacruz weather observatory, the Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 191.2 mm of rain from Wednesday 8:30 am till Thursday morning.

