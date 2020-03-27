Mumbai Reports Another Coronavirus Death, 65-Year-Old Woman Dies; 85-Year-Old Doctor Suspected to be Infected Also Dead

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 27: The death toll due to coronavirus in India jumped to 19, with another fatality being confirmed by the Maharashtra Health Department late on Friday. A 65-year-old woman, who was being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, succumbed to death earlier today. Another death was reported in the city, with an 85-year-old doctor suspected to be infected with coronavirus, died at a private hospital. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Maharashtra is the second-worst affected state due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The state health department has so far confirmed 149 cases, with the numbers going up by over 20 in the last 24 hours. In Mumbai, five more positive cases were confirmed along with one in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

A 65-year old woman died today due to #COVID19 at Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. This was 5th death in the state due to the virus. An 85-year-old doctor, a likely COVID19 positive case, also died today at a private hospital in Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

"A 65-year old woman died today due to COVID-19 at Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. This was 5th death in the state due to the virus. An 85-year-old doctor, a likely COVID19 positive case, also died today at a private hospital in Mumbai," the Maharashtra Health Ministry said.

"Two relatives of the 85-year-old doctor had recently returned from England. He was a diabetic and had a pacemaker too. The diagnosis was done at a private lab, therefore, it is being verified," it further added.

The nationwide toll of infected cases topped 800, with 724 among them being active cases along with 67 who have cured or discharged. A total of 19 deaths have also been reported across the nation. Globally, the pandemic has affected more than 500,000 persons, and claimed the lives of over 24,000 people so far.