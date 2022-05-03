Mumbai, May 2: The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for harassing a woman and passing lewd comments at her. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place at around 1.20 am outside an SRA building on the Juhu Versova Link Road in Andheri West.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the accused has been identified as Govind Chavan, a resident of the same building. In her complaint, the victim said that she had gone there to meet a friend. Maharashtra: Man, His Son Get 10 Years Jail For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Daughter.

In her complaint, the woman told cops that as she was entering the gate when the accused who was sitting there with his friend in a rickshaw began passing comments on her. "The man whistled at me. He sang songs and asked me whether I would go with him," she added.

The woman further alleged that when she confronted the man, he started commenting on her dress. Following this, the woman called up her friend, and then the two informed the police control room about the incident. Immediately, a police team was sent to the spot, and Chavan was arrested.

The police registered an FIR against Chavan under Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the cops produced the accused before a magistrate court. Ved Vyas Pande, the lawyer of the accused said, "My client was falsely implicated. He has been granted a surety bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 15,000."

