According to IANS, having been at sea for more than 18 months, the seafarers on the ship were caught in a political tussle between China and Australia. According to reports, as many as 18 sailors were stuck on merchant ports since September last year because of the ongoing trade row between Australia and China. India Initiates Talks With Chinese Authorities to Rescue 39 Indian Sailors Stranded on Board MV Jag Anand And MV Anastasia in Chinese Waters.

Here's the tweet by Mansukh Mandaviya:

Great start of the day ! Our stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia are coming back to India! The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on 14th Feb. And soon will be reunited with their families! Appreciate the efforts of Indian Embassy in China and Team MSC — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 10, 2021

The sailors were aboard Anastasia, a cargo ship that was denied because of carrying Australian Charcoal. Reports inform that the Chinese authorities conveyed that on account of various COVID-19 restrictions, crew change wasn’t permitted at the ports.

In January, as many as 23 seafarers aboard vessel Jag Anand, which was also stranded in Chinese waters for similar reasons, returned to India. The ship was stuck in anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, 2020.