New Delhi, March 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Navroz on Wednesday. Navroz marks the traditional new year of Parsis and is a festival of Iranian origin. Modi said on X, "Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone's joy and wellbeing. May the coming year be filled with success, growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society." Nowruz (Navroz Festival) 2024 Date in India: Understanding the Historical and Cultural Context of the Two Parsi New Years.

PM Modi Greets People on Parsis New Year

Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone's joy and wellbeing. May the coming year be filled with success, growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

Navroz, also known as Navroze, Nowruz, or Parsi New Year, holds a special place in the hearts of the Parsi community. The Parsi New Year symbolises new beginnings, hope, and optimism for the future. For Parsis, it's not just about marking a new year but also about reflecting on the past and setting goals for the year ahead.