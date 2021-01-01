Srinagar, January 1: A group of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, celebrated the arrival of the new year 2021 today. The BSF jawans played loud music and danced to celebrate on the occasion of the new year. A video of BSF personnel showing their dancing skills is shared by news agency ANI. Narendra Modi Writes Poem 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai' Dedicated to New Year 2021, Watch Video.

In the video, the jawans are seen dancing as songs are being played in the background. Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of Indian armed forces, extended greetings on the new year. President Kovind expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country's progress. New Year 2021 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to Citizens.

BSF Jawans Celebrate New Year 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished citizens on the new year. In his message, he wished for joy, good health and prosperity for everyone in the New Year 2021. "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," PM Modi tweeted.

