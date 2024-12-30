Mumbai, December 30: As the curtain comes down on 2024, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will be running extra buses and conducting heritage tours to welcome the new year 2025. In preparation for the New Year 2025 celebrations, the BEST has announced special measures to cater to the surge in passengers visiting popular seaside spots in Mumbai.

On the night of December 31, 2024, BEST will deploy 25 extra buses to key locations such as Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, and Marve Beach, Mid-Day reported. Additional buses will be provided based on demand to ensure smooth passenger flow. New Year’s Eve 2024 Fireworks in India: Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Best Places To Visit and Experience the Dazzling Fireworks and Welcome New Year 2025 With Joy.

BEST to Run Extra Buses for New Year 2025 Celebrations

Traffic officials and bus supervisors will be stationed at major spots, including Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, Churchgate East, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to assist with crowd management and guide travellers.

BEST Rolls Out Heritage Tours for New Year 2025

In addition, BEST will offer a unique way to explore South Mumbai’s heritage sites with Heritage Tours on air-conditioned double-decker electric buses. The tour, running from 10 am to 3 am, will cover landmarks like Gateway of India, NCPA, Nariman Point, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Tickets are priced at INR 150 for the upper deck and INR 75 for the lower deck. New Year 2025 Celebration Deadline: Bengaluru Police Permit Celebrations Only Until 1 AM on January 1, Deploy Over 11,000 Personnel for Security.

BEST encourages passengers to take advantage of these special services and enjoy the city's rich heritage during the New Year's Eve celebrations. We at LatestLY wish you a Happy New Year 2025.

