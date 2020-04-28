Nikita Kaul, Wife of Pulwama Martyr Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal, Donates 1,000 PPE Kits to Haryana Police in Fight Against Coronavirus

File image of Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Faridabad, April 28: Setting an example, 28-year-old Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal, the wife of Pulwama martyr Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, donated 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to Haryana police on Sunday to combat coronavirus. Haryana police thanked Nikita for donating PPEs. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to Nikita. Coronavirus Cases in India Near 30,000-Mark After 1,594 Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 934.

In a tweet, Khattar said, “Nikita Kaul, wife of martyr Major Vibhuti Shankar who laid down his life for the country, has provided 1,000 security kits (masks, goggles, gloves) for the soldiers of Haryana police who are fighting the war against Corona. I thank you for your help. Your contribution is valuable.” Gautam Gambhir Arranges 1,000 PPE Kits to Combat Coronavirus After Arvind Kejriwal's Request.

Manohar Lal Khattar's Tweet:

Tweet by Faridabad Police:

@Nitikakaul Dhaundiyal Wife of Pulwama martyr Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, Provided the 1000 PPE kits to @FBDPolice We heartily thanks her. We are also thankful to @Anubhuti009 @ManMundra — Faridabad Police (@FBDPolice) April 26, 2020

Earlier this year, Nikita cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. She will now join Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal attained martyrdom on February 17, 2019, in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama. Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men martyred in the encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. The encounter took place just a short distance away from the spot where 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack on February 14, 2019.

There is an acute shortage of PPE in the country. These kits are necessary for COVID warriors in the battle against coronavirus. Meanwhile, 290 people have contracted coronavirus in Haryana until now. Three people also lost their lives in the state. More than 180 COVID-19 patients have also recovered so far.