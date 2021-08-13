New Delhi, August 13: People with disabilities from across the country will undertake an expedition till Siachen Glacier to create a new World Record for the largest team of people with disabilities to reach the world’s highest battlefield. Recently, The Government of India has permitted a team of people with disabilities to scale Siachen Glacier. The team of people with disabilities trained by ‘Team CLAW’ a team of Armed Forces veterans.

The selected people with disabilities from across the country will undertake an expedition till Kumar Post (Siachen Glacier) to create a new World Record for the largest team of people with disabilities to reach the world’s highest battlefield. Swarnim Vijay Flame Reaches Siachen Glacier to Commemorate 50 Years of Victory.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Cabinet Minister Dr Virendra Kumar will flag off the vehicle convoy carrying the DivyanjanSiachen Glacier expedition team from Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath New Delhi, which is a premier autonomous research body mandated to research and provide policy feed to empower marginalised communities and to bring in Socio Economic transformation in the society.

The successful execution of this pioneering expedition, ‘Operation Blue Freedom’, shall firmly place India on the global stage as a leader in empowering Divyangjanand set a benchmark for other nations to emulate. Indian Army Soldiers Serving in Siachen Get Personal Kit Worth Rs 1 Lakh Including Gadget to Detect Avalanche.

This will drive The Prime Minister, Shri Narender Modi’s vision for Divyangjan and MSJE’s pursuit to harness the immense productive potential of people with disabilities. Simultaneously, it will powerfully portray the skill and heart of India’s Armed Forces not only on the Battlefield but off it as well.

