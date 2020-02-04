Osmania University Makes Coronavirus Tests Mandatory For Chinese Students Returning to India After Lunar New Year

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad, February 4: With the rise in the deadly coronavirus spreading across the world, Osmania University has asked its students from China to go through mandatory screening tests at either Gandhi Hospital or Fever Hospital. Many students are returning from vacation after the Chinese Lunar New Year and some are also seeking admission for 2020-21 academic year.

The University has issued an advisory following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. According to a Times of India report, currently, there are 26 Chinese students pursuing courses in Osmania University and affiliated colleges. Coronavirus Scare in India: Mass Cancellation of Hotel Bookings in Kerala, Says Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The University has further assured that if students are not able to return on time, special classes would be held to ensure that they don't miss on the syllabus. The outbreak of coronavirus has been a major cause of worry everywhere. So far, the deadly virus has killed at least 427 people and infected 20,627 cases globally. Only two deaths have been outside of mainland China: one in the Philippines and the other one in Hong Kong. In India as well, three positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. In all the major airports, passengers coming from Singapore, Thailand and China are being screened to detect possible symptoms of coronavirus.