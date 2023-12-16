Kolkata/Darbhanga, December 15: Shambhu Jha, the elder brother of Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach, has expressed shock over the incident, stating that the entire family is still in a state of disbelief. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Lalit was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday evening. "We don't know how he got involved in all this. He always stayed away from trouble. He was a calm and quiet kid since childhood and was very introvert. We knew he was involved with NGOs and, apart from being a private tutor, we are really shocked to see his images on television channels," Shambhu told reporters. Parliament Security Breach: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Says, ‘Ruling Party Wants To Scare People in Name of Security’.

Lalit Jha’s Father, Brother Express

#WATCH | Parliament security breach accused Lalit Jha's father Devanand Jha says, "He was a very good boy...He used to teach at a coaching centre...We came to know (about the incident) yesterday after he was arrested..." pic.twitter.com/edTgLdk2sJ — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

Since Wednesday night, Shambhu's phone has not stopped ringing, with both police and relatives inquiring about the whereabouts of Jha. "We last saw him on December 10 when we left for our hometown in Bihar. He came with us to see us off at Sealdah station. The next day he called us and said he was going to New Delhi for some personal work. That was the last time we spoke with him," he said.

In Bihar's Darbhanga, Lalit Jha's father Devanand told reporters he could never imagine that his son would be involved in such an incident. “I don't know how this happened. His name never featured in any criminal case in the past... He was a very good student since childhood,” Devanand said. Security Breach in Parliament: Opposition Parties To Continue Protests Pressing for Amit Shah’s Statement on Security Lapse Issue, Say Sources.

“We have been living in Kolkata for the past 50 years. But, on the occasion of Chhath puja, we visit our ancestral village (Rampur Udai in Darbhanga). This year, however, we could not come to our village on time... Later, we boarded a train from Kolkata for Darbhanga on December 10, but Lalit did not come with us,” he added.

Meanwhile, neighbours of Lalit were surprised to see his images on news channels, recalling him as a reserved individual who seldom engaged with the community at Burrabazar in Kolkata. Papun Shaw, a tea stall owner at Rabindra Sarani in Burrabazar area, the business district of the city, identified Lalit as a “teacher” who disappeared two years ago.

Shaw said, "He was known as a teacher, used to teach local students. A few years ago, he came to the area and was living alone. He hardly used to interact with locals. At times, he would have tea at my stall. He used to keep a very low profile. He suddenly left the area two years ago and never returned."