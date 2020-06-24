New Delhi, June 24: On the occasion of Passport Sewa Diwas today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he would like to felicitate all the passport issuing authorities in India and abroad. He thanked everyone for adjusting to changing public requirement in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further sharing his plan, EAM said that the Ministry intends to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in every Lok Sabha constituency where no PSK exist today. "We've so far been able to provide for 488 Lok Sabha constituencies. This process which we were going forward with very ambitiously, stopped momentarily due to COVID19," said Jaishankar. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 15,968 COVID-19 Cases, 465 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.5 Lakh Mark.

Here's what S Jaishankar said:

Why is Passport Sewa Diwas Celebrated?

Ministry of External Affairs decided to observe the June 24 every year as Passport Seva Divas. It was on this day in 1967 that the Passports Act, 1967 had come into effect. The day, therefore, signifies the enactment of the Passports Act, 1967 and its enabling provisions of passport issuance.

