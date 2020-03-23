Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi Asks Media Personnel to Spread Awareness About 'Social Distancing' and Highlighting Importance of Staying at Home

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all media houses to spread awareness regarding social distancing and to make people realise the importance of staying at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi in a tweet said, “One thing I specially requested all media houses to do is to keep reiterating the importance of social distancing and being indoors. I urge them to keep stating- #StayHome.” Madhya Pradesh Police Shame People Violating Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak by Handing Over 'I am Enemy of Society' Pamphlets.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with key stakeholders from Electronic Media through video conferencing over COVID-19. During the interaction, PM said, “COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge and needs to be tackled through innovative solutions.” He added that tireless efforts of reporters, camerapersons and technicians is great service to the nation. India in Stage 2 of Coronavirus Outbreak: This Should Be Your 'Social Distancing' Action Plan to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

One thing I specially requested all media houses to do is to keep reiterating the importance of social distancing and being indoors. I urge them to keep stating- #StayHome. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

On Tuesday, PM Modi also held meeting with Indian industry leaders through video conferring. Representatives of ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers eighteen cities across the country participated in the meeting with PM Modi. In the interaction, PM Modi discussed ways to combat the menace of COVID-19. Corporate Spending For Battle Against Coronavirus Will be Considered CSR, Announces Modi Government.

PM Modi's Interaction With Heads of Electronic Media:

Prime Minister's Office: PM interacted with key stakeholders from Electronic Media. PM said COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge and needs to be tackled through innovative solutions. PM added that tireless efforts of reporters, camerapersons&technicians is great service to the nation https://t.co/cGv3Yg4jT0 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

The government on Tuesday also announced that corporate spending on checking coronavirus would be considered as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In a circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the government said that corporate spending for various activities related to COVID-19 including the promotion of healthcare, preventive healthcare, sanitation, disaster management would qualify for treatment as CSR.

The development came after more than 400 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the country. Eight people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Kerala is the worst-hit state as 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been reported so far.