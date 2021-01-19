New Delhi, January 19: Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted soon after India defeated Australia in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win, Hand Australia Their First Test Defeat at The Gabba Since 1988.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.