New Delhi, December 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was honoured after being awarded America's highest military decoration, The Legion of Merit, by US President Donald Trump. PM Narendra Modi was conferred with The Legion of Merit award "for his leadership and vision under which India's emergence as a global power has accelerated and for elevating strategic partnership of the two countries".

"I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," PM Modi tweeted. He said Indians and Americans together have the potential to provide global leadership for the benefit of the entire humanity. PM Narendra Modi Thanks US President Donald Trump For Wishing Him on His 70th Birthday, Says 'Friendship Between India And United States is Strong & is a Force For Good For Entire Humanity'.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts After Receiving Legion of Merit Award:

I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2020

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," the Prime Minister asserted. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of PM Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander is a domed five-pointed American white star plaque of heraldic form bordered in purplish-red enamel 215/16 inches circumscribing diameter with 13 white stars on a blue field emerging from a circle of clouds; backing the star, a laurel wreath with pierced, crossed arrows pointing outward between each arm of the star and the wreath. The reverse is engraved with the words 'United States of America'.

In September this year, after a very long gap, President Donald Trump awarded the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

