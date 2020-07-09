New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, on Thursday at 1.30 PM. The grand virtual event is organised by India Inc. in United Kingdom (UK). The global event aims to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects. Catch the live streaming of PM Modi’s inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 online on the DD News You Tube channel. The Prime Minister's live address can also been seen at on PIB's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Watch the Live Streaming Here on DD News:

The India Global Week 2020 is touted to be one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation. This year, the theme of the India Global Week is: ''Be The Revival: India and a Better New World''. The mega event is believed to have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions between July 9 and 11.

The India Global Week 2020 will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Prime Minister''s Office said. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that he will be addressing the India Global Week at 1.30 PM on Thursday. "Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 pm tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," PM Modi had tweeted.

The event is likely to focus on opportunities that India has on offer as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and will cover subject areas such as geopolitics, business, emerging technologies, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).