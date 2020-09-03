New Delhi, September 3: The Twitter account that is linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked as fake tweets were posted early on Thursday. Twitter confirmed the suspicious activity and took steps to secure the compromised account.

Commenting on the incident, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted." PM Narendra Modi's Twitter Account of Personal Website @narendramodi_in Hacked, Cryptic Tweets Asking Followers to Donate to PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19 Posted.

Here's what Twitter spokesperson said on the incident:

We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted: Twitter spokesperson on Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website hacked — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

The verified Twitter account, which is linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website, has over 2.5 million followers. The tweets asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

