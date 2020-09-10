New Delhi, September 10: Narendra Modi digitally launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar on Thursday.

He further launched several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. The launches come just a few months ahead of the Bihar polls. PM SVANidhi Scheme 2020: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Street Vendors for Their Hard Work, Urges Them to Get Benefits From Govt Schemes.

What is e-Gopala App?

PM Narendra Modi launched the e-Gopala App. The App will provide all relevant information to the farmers. The app will give information on how to manage livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc); availability of quality breeding services (Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment etc) and other assistance.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The investment of Rs 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said.

The project in Bihar envisages investment of Rs 1,390 crore with the central share of Rs 535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at three lakh tons, according to reports.

