Prayagraj, November 17: In a tragic incident, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna's eight-year-old granddaughter died after getting burnt from firecrackers on Diwali night. The incident reportedly took place at Joshi's Prayagraj residence.

The girl was initially admitted to a hospital in the city but was referred to AIIMS in Delhi as her condition deteriorated further. According to reports, the child sustained 60 percent burn injuries. Diwali 2020 Firecracker Rules: From Bans to Fixed Timings, Here Are Rules Regarding Bursting Crackers in Different States And Cities in India.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic this year, some states had either banned bursting firecrackers or had fixed stipulated timings.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. Joshi had served as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years (2007 to 2012). Joshi joined the BJP in 2016.

