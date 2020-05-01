Prayagraj Quarantine Centre Video Shows Inmates Complaining of Less Food And Dehumanising Manner of Serving Eatables, UP Police Ask Prayagraj DM to Carry Out Proper Investigation

Prayagraj Quarantine Centre Inmates (Photo Credits: @BBCVikas Twitter)

Lucknow, May 1: A journalist posted a video on social media in which people at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj can be heard complaining about the less quantity of food being served. They also spoke about the dehumanising manner in which they are served food, alleging that food is being thrown at them. The BBC journalist wrote, "All they are asking for is food - we are capable of providing it. Please help them." After the video of the quarantine centre emerged, Uttar Pradesh Police asked Prayagraj DM to take note of the incident and carry out a proper investigation.

Hello @prayagraj_pol @dm_prayagraj please listen to their plea. All they are asking for is food - we are capable of providing it. Please help them. @rahat_up @Uppolice @ashishMib pic.twitter.com/1sUL3HgLl9 — Vikas Pandey (@BBCVikas) April 30, 2020

He had earlier tweeted another video which he shared again on Friday about how bananas were being distributed by a healthcare worker to people at a quarantine centre. No social distancing norms were being followed as hungry people gathered in large numbers and scrambled to collect the bananas. He asked, "Why are we dehumanising migrants? Is this social distancing? Shameful. Who will answer?" Agra DM Says 'Gaps Fixed' After Video Shows Healthcare Workers Throwing Food Towards Inmates Scrambled Behind a Gate at SGI Quarantine Centre.

A quarantine centre in Prayagraj. Why are we dehumanising migrants? Is this social distancing? Shameful. Who will answer - @dm_prayagraj @prayagraj_pol and @Uppolice - do you follow up? I tweeted another video but no response. @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP @narendramodi @rahat_up pic.twitter.com/n725MfFCsn — Vikas Pandey (@BBCVikas) May 1, 2020

A few days back, Agra faced huge criticism after at least two videos of people at a quarantine centre were seen crowding to receive essential supplies like food and water being tossed at them. In one of the videos, a man in a blue protective gear is seen throwing packets of biscuit near the gate as people from the other side gather to take them. It also shows people crowding and reaching out for water bottles kept outside the gates without following social distancing norms.