Pune, January 31: Flight operations at the Pune airport will be shut for a period of 14 days between April to May 2021. According to information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), the Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from April 26, 2021 till May 9, 2021. According to a tweet by ANI, the decision has been announced due to runway resurfacing works at the Pune Airport and hence. Reports inform that the resurfacing work of the Pune Air Force runway resurfacing work was planned for the last 1 year. Goa's Mopa Airport Will Complete by 2022, 54,000 Trees Cut, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

The Pune Airport is a civil enclave operated by the Airports Authority of India at the western side of Lohagaon Air Force Station of the Indian Air Force. The airport serves both domestic and international flights, especially to West Asia. In financial year 2020, the airport handled 8.09 million passengers. The increasing flights have made construction of a new terminal and runway expansion mandatory.

Here's the tweet:

As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 09 May 2021: Pune Airport. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

According to reports, Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh has confirmed the news that the airport will remain shut for flight operations for 14 days. The official informed clarified that this decision has been taken and communicated by the Airforce authorities. In a day, Pune commercial airport handles a total of 10,000 passengers' arrival and departure by commercial airlines.

