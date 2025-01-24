Fares of taxi and auto-rickshaw in Mumbai are likely to be raised by INR 3. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will witness a INR 3 increase in the basic fare for autorickshaws and taxis starting from February 1, 2025. The fare hike has been approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) following a proposal made by the Mumbai Autorickshaw and Taxi Union. The decision comes after the state’s transport department announced a proposal on Tuesday, January 21, to increase the base fare of autorickshaws and taxis by INR 3 in the city. Mumbai Auto, Taxi Fares To Rise Soon? Know New Fares of Auto-Rickshaws and Kaali-Peeli Taxis As Transport Department Plans To Hike Fares by INR 3.

Mumbai Auto-Rikshaw and Taxi Fare Increased by INR 3

Rs 3 hike in basic fare of autorickshaws and taxis has been approved for Mumbai Metropolitan Region from February 1. — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 24, 2025

