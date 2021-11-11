Amritsar, November 11: A youth was allegedly hacked to death with a sword in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. He was a resident of Bhai Manj Road. The incident took place after a verbal duel between Gurpreet and a shopkeeper named Sarbjit Singh over a wet matchbox. A complaint was registered against Sarbjit by the deceased’s brother Lovejit Singh. Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur's Garhshankar.

According to a report published in The Tribune, on Wednesday, Gurpreet had gone to Sarbjit’s shop, which was located in the neighbouring street, to buy a matchbox. However, after coming home, the victim reportedly found that the matchbox was wet. He went to the shop to return the matchbox. Sarabjit started arguing and abusing the victim. Gurpreet also abused the shopkeeper in a fit of anger.

As per the report, after some time, the shopkeeper along with four men went to the victim’s house and threatened to kill him. Gurpreet’s family members tried to pacify the situation and sent them back. When Gurpreet came to know about this, he went to the accused’s house. Reportedly, Sarbjit and his family members reportedly killed Gurpreet with sharp weapons. Punjab Horror: 50-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death, Son Injured By Commission Agent After Argument In Amritsar's Patti; Case Registered.

On the basis of the deceased’s brother’s complaint, a case has been registered against Sarbjit and four unidentified persons. The deceased was also reportedly was also facing several criminal cases and had a personal enmity with the accused. The police have started a detailed investigation into the case and are probing all the angles.

