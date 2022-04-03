Ludhiana, April 3: In yet another incident of violence against women, a youth has been arrested on charges of a rape bid on a 14-year-old girl in neighbourhood. The incident took place on March 28. The accused (20) has been arrested by the police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused lived in her neighbourood and used to visit her house often. On March 28, upon finding her alone in the house, he barged in and forcibly took her to the bathroom where he tried to rape her. However, he fled when she raised an alarm. Delhi Crime: Man Booked for Allegedly Trying to Rape Woman in Five-star Hotel.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested by the cops from his house.

