Ludhiana, February 21: In a shocking incident, an Indian-born Singapore citizen was killed in Zirakpur by three people who later cremated his body claiming themselves to be his family members. The shocking incident took place on March 31, 2022. The deceased was identified as Brij Nandan Singh Soin.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the deceased’s son Ashwin Nandan Singh Soin, who is also a Singapore citizen. Nandan claimed in the FIR that his father was honey-trapped and killed by slow poisoning. The complainant, in his complaint, alleged that "It was a cold-blooded murder aimed to loot my father. He was blackmailed also. The accused sold off my father’s car three days after his murder and fled with jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 1 crore." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed Over Fight about Rasgulla at Wedding in Mainpuri, Case Registered.

The accused were identified as Kamalpreet Kaur, alias Mahi, her mother Samarjeet Kaur, and her father Gurbaksh Singh. The accused trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused are currently absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Video: Youth Killed, His Father Seriously Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Their Scooty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pathankot.

