Chandigarh, December 17: Cold wave conditions continued to grip parts of North India including Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh as icy winds blew from the Himalayan region. On Thursday, Ludhiana in Punjab recorded the maximum temperature at 9.6 degree Celsius. The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) informed that the dip in the mercury levels was 10 notches below the normal temperature in the city. According to weather experts, the maximum temperature will remain around 16 to 17 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover between 4 to 6 degree Celsius. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ludhiana recorded a drop of 1.4 degree Celsius, taking the minimum temperature at 5 degree Celsius. According to Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, this was the lowest recorded temperature for December 16 since the observatory was set up in 1970.

A weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in some pockets over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours. Dense fog conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

