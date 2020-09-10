New Delhi, September 10: The Rafale Aircraft on Thursday will be formally inducted by the Indian Air Force into the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at the Air Force Station in Ambala at 10 am. During the induction ceremony, Union Defence Minister, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will attend the ceremony. The live streaming of the inauguration can be watched online on DD News YouTube channel. People can visit the DD YouTube channel and view the live telecast of the event online. Rafale Induction Ceremony: French Defence Minister Florence Parly to Visit India on September 10.

Rafale Jets Induction Ceremony: Watch Live Telecast Here:

Apart from the Indian side, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain and France’s air general Eric Autellet participated in the induction ceremony. Also, Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier, and CEO of missile maker MBDA Eric Beranger participated in the event.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29. The second batch of four-five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November this year. As per the government's plan, out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighters and six will be trainers. Though the first squadron of the Rafale jets has been stationed at Ambala airbase, the second will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal.

