Rajasthan Municipal Polls 2020: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Municipal Corporation Elections Deferred Till August 30 Due to COVID-19 Spread

EVM machine | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jaipur, April 28: Amid the reports of 2262 positive coronavirus cases and over 46 deaths in state, the election process in Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota have been postponed till the end of August. The decision comes a couple of days after state election commission filed an application in the Rajasthan High Court and raised the same issue.

According to a report, published by Times of India on April 25, the State Election Commission knocked the doors of Rajasthan High Court and requested the bench to defer extend the time for conducting municipal corporation elections upto August 31. The SEC made the requests for Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota due to the coronavirus spread. Kerala HC Stays State Govt Order on Salary Cut of Employees Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Rajasthan: Election process in Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota have been postponed till the end of August, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

As per the details, the municipal bodies' polls for councilors to 560 wards were scheduled to take place on April 5, however, it was deferred till April 18. Later, SEC again appealed to the High Court to postpone the polls for six new corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.