Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): Hitting out at Defence Minister Rajnath over his remarks during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that under the NDA government, all the institutions formed under the Constitution are being "weakened."

"Why are we saying today that democracy is in danger? The institutions formed under the Constitution are being weakened, this is a danger," Gehlot told ANI.

Gehlot further alleged there is a "threat looming over the Constitution" and the bills being passed by the government without any debate have led to a situation of 'distrust.'

"Many governments have changed...Changes and constitutional amendments have been taking place but there is a difference in the threat looming over the Constitution. Today, Save Constitution Day is being celebrated, so why did this situation arise?" Gehlot asked.

He added, "At the time of the constitutional amendment, some such procedures must have been adopted...Many times matters have to be debated but due to this government passing bills through shortcuts, a situation of distrust has arisen among the people."

Earlier on Friday, Rajnath Singh initiated the discussion on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. He launched a veiled attack on Congress, criticising the party for attempting to 'hijack' the creation of India's Constitution.

Rajnath Singh, in his address, stated that the 'Samvidhan' of the country was made by the people following the values of India and there has been an effort by a 'particular party' to 'hijack' it.

"There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution-making. Our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. It was made by the people of India, embodying the values and aspirations of this diverse nation," Singh stated.

Referring to the governance approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, "Our government works with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. We are committed to upholding the Dharma as enshrined in the Constitution of India." (ANI)

