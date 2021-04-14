Rajkot, April 14: A person infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) fainted on the road in Gujarat's Rajkot while searching for a bed in hospital. The incident took place at midnight on April 12. According to a report, after testing positive for coronavirus, Nath Kuvadiya started experiencing breathing issues. Kuvadiya, accompanied by his brother-in-law, reached a private hospital which denied him admission. Gujarat Logs Highest One-day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths.

The private hospital was full, hence refused to admit Kuvadiya, a TOI report said. Kuvadiya's brother-in-law then decided to take him to the civil hospital on his motorcycle. However, when the duo reached the road near Anandbangla chowk, Kuvadiya asked him to stop the bike as he was having breathing difficulties. They contacted emergency services but failed to get an ambulance. Gujarat CM Reviews COVID-19 Situation in Morbi, Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Kuvadiya fainted on the road. Fortunately, a passerby saw the two men struggling on the road and came to their rescue. Kuvadiya was finally admitted to the civil hospital with the help from the passerby. Rajkot is one of the worst-hit districts in Gujarat. It reported 616 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities yesterday.

Gujarat registered 6,690 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count so far, taking the tally to 3,60,206. Moreover, 67 patients succumbed to the infection, also the highest so far in a day, pushing the toll to 4,922.

