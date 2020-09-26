Patna, September 26: The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar climbed to 91.98 per cent on Saturday, while 1457 fresh infections took the tally of positive cases to 1,77,354 lakh in the state, health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported five fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 886.

Keeping up the momentum of higher number of tests for the virus, the state examined a total of 1,50,673 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Over 67.30 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the ulletin said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Friday highlighted that Bihar is conducting 50,232 tests for a population of 10 lakh which is above the national average which stood at 48,866 per 10 lakh of population. The state had conducted a record 1.94 lakh sample tests on Monday.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been 90 plus for the past over a week. A total of 1622 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,63,132, the bulletin said.

There are 13,336 active cases of coronavirus in the state at present.

Out of the five new fatalities, three were reported from Bhagalpur while one each died in Muzaffarpur and East Champaran.

Patna district has reported the maximum 203 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

Bhagalpur stood next with 61 deaths from coronavirus, followed by Gaya (45), Nalanda (39), Munger, Rohtas and East Champaran (36 each), Muzaffarpur (32), Bhojpur (31), Vaishali (30), Samastipur and Saran (29 each), it said.

Of the 1457 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district accounted for highest 255 cases followed by Purnea and Saharsa (83 each), Supaul (76), Muzaffarpur (64), Gopalganj and Araria (61 each).

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 26,995, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8031, and Bhagalpur (7,213). Begusarai, Madhubani, East Champaran and Purnea have reported over 6,000 confirmed cases.

