New Delhi, January 20: The Delhi Metro on Monday announced that the CISF has intensified security checks in view of Republic Day, which may lead to queues at some stations during peak hours.

A senior DMRC official stated that, in light of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, the CISF has further intensified passenger security checks across metro stations until January 27. Republic Day 2025: Air India Issues Travel Advisory to and From Delhi Ahead of 76th Republic Day; Check Details.

"This may result in queues at some metro stations, especially during peak hours, until this period. Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days," the official said. They also urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel during the checks.