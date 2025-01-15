Republic Day, also called Gantantra Diwas, is celebrated in India every year on January 26. Republic Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 26. It is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Republic Day is one of the three national holidays in India. It marks the day when the Constitution of India officially came into effect in 1950. The day is very significant as it marks the transition of the nation from a British dominion to a sovereign republic. The day is marked by parades, processions, speeches, cultural events, programmes, and seminars that showcase the country’s history, rich cultural heritage, and diversity. On this day, schools, colleges, and institutions hold essay and speech competitions. If you are looking for Republic Day 2025 speech ideas for students, simply scroll below. When Is Republic Day 2025? Know Gantantra Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Celebrate the Day When the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

Even though India got its independence in 1947, it was still governed by the Government of India Act of 1935 for the next three years. On November 26, 1949, the constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India. It officially came into effect on January 26, 1950. Several key leaders, including Dr BR Ambedkar, who is known as the father of the Indian constitution, played a key role in drafting the constitution of India. The Republic Day celebrations encourage people to understand the document and appreciate the efforts that went into drafting it. In schools and colleges, students are required to give speeches on inspirational figures, the history of India, and Republic Day celebrations. So, if you are looking for Republic Day 2025 speeches in Hindi and English, look no further. To help, we have compiled a list of videos with ideas. Republic Day 2025 School Holiday: Educational Institutes To Remain Close For January 26? Know Holiday Details Across Different Indian States As R-Day Falls on Sunday.

Republic Day Speeches in Hindi

Republic Day Speeches in English

Republic Day Speeches

Republic Day Speech Ideas

The Constitution of India is the longest written constitution in the world. The day is an opportunity for people of the country to reflect on their past and achievements of the nation and look forward to a bright future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).