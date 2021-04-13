Chandigarh, April 13: Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the local administration on Tuesday closed the famed Rock Garden for visitors. Also, the rain-fed Sukhna Lake will be closed for public every weekend. As per the new set of orders issued by the UT administration, night curfew will now come into force from 10 p.m. instead of 10.30 p.m. and will continue till 5 a.m. daily. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Says the State Is Left With Only Five Days of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Centre To Share Schedule for Supply.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore, who passed these orders, expressed concern over the rise in the number of Covid cases. Directing the health department to intensify screening and testing, he ordered placing of mobile vans in crowded places like temples and gurdwaras during the Navratri festival. COVID-19 Surge in India: Air Pollution Linked With Worse Outcomes in Coronavirus Cases.

Badnore also directed the Director General of Police to intensify operation to fine violators of Covid protocols. In Chandigarh, which shares boundaries with Punjab's Mohali and Haryana's Panchkula districts, the maximum number of people at gatherings -- political, social and religious -- has been capped at 200 for outdoor events and 100 for indoor functions.

