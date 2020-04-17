Sensex Ends 986 Points Higher at 31,588, Nifty at 9,267, Investor Sentiments Remained Positive on RBI Stimulus

Mumbai, April 17: The Indian stock markets had a positive day today. The markets continued to trade in the green tracking global markets and also on the back of the RBI stimulus to fight against COVID-19 crisis. The Sensex closed at 986 points higher at 31,588. Nifty on the other hand, ended at 9,267. The investor sentiment got a further boost after reports of another imminent stimulus package from the government. Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce Another Economic Package for Worst-Hit Sectors Amid Recession Fears Due to Lockdown.
This was RBI Governor's second address amid the coronavirus lockdown. Traders reportedly said that domestic investors are awaiting cues from RBI Governor Shaktikanta das press conference today at 10 am. The first phase of the lockdown got over on April 14, but keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus positive cases, the lockdown had to be extended. PM Narendra Modi Praises RBI, Says Steps Announced by The Reserve Bank of India Will 'Enhance Liquidity And Improve Credit Supply'.
Talking about the US markets, the Dow Jones index rose 0.14 per cent, the S&P 500 gained half a per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 per cent on Thursday. US President Donald Trump shared a three-phase plan to reopen the US economy after the coronavirus lockdown. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the lockdown till May 15. The decision was taken as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in this state of the USA. Initially, the authorities imposed lockdown in New York till April 29.