Sensex Ends 986 Points Higher at 31,588, Nifty at 9,267, Investor Sentiments Remained Positive on RBI Stimulus

Sensex

Mumbai, April 17: The Indian stock markets had a positive day today. The markets continued to trade in the green tracking global markets and also on the back of the RBI stimulus to fight against COVID-19 crisis. The Sensex closed at 986 points higher at 31,588. Nifty on the other hand, ended at 9,267. The investor sentiment got a further boost after reports of another imminent stimulus package from the government. Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce Another Economic Package for Worst-Hit Sectors Amid Recession Fears Due to Lockdown.