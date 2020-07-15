Mumbai, July 15: The Sensex erased most of its gains, and slipped 758 points from its day's high. The Sensex ended 19 points up at 36,051. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, settled at 10,618. The markets started slipping post the Reliance AGM started. The RIL stock ended 4 percent down post the AGM.

The Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive cues in Asian peers as optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered risk appetite. Rally in the domestic indices was led by IT, financials stocks and RIL ahead of its AGM. JioGlass, 5G, JioMart, Google Investment For '2G-Mukt' India And More: Highlights of The Big Jio Announcements Made by Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM 2020.

Moreover, Wipro surged 15 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly numbers. Rupee opens higher at 75.34 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 75.42/$.

Talking about the coronavirus numbers, India today recorded another highest single-day spike of 29,429 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 93 lakh mark on Wednesday. Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus informed on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

