Sensex Plunges 2,000 Points, Down 6%, Nifty Slips Below 10,370, Rupee Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising Concerns Over Coronavirus

Sensex (Photo credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 9: The losses extended further on Monday as Sensex nosedived over 2,000 points. The fall has been on the back of global selloff on concerns that the coronavirus would significantly slow down economic activity. YES Bank crisis further dampened the sentiment along to a fall in domestic oil prices. The rupee also fell sharply against the US dollar today.

The broader Nifty tanked over 5 percent to below 10,400. The Sensex recorded its sharpest intra-day fall since November 9, 2016. Sensex was trading at 35,406.33, down 2,170.29 (6 percent). Nifty was trading at 10,361.25, down 628 points (5.72 percent) at 1:20 pm. YES Bank Stock Up 23% After SBI Says to Infuse Funds in Private Lender.

Rupee hits fresh 52 week low of Rs 74.0988 on Monday, declining 50 paise against the previous close of 73.7825. Reliance Industries (down 9 percent), IndusInd Bank (down 7 percent), and Tata Steel (down 6 percent) were the top laggards in the Sensex pack.

YES Bank stock was up over 30 percent on Monday morning after SBI announced it would infuse funds into the private sector lender. The stock tanked 85 percent on Friday after RBI superseded YES Bank board and it restricted the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account till April 3.