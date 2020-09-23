Haryana, September 23: A video of a 2-year-old child stuck under the engine of a goods trains after being thrown by a 13-year-old boy has gone viral. The video was shared by a journalist where she mentioned that the incident took place on Delhi-Agra Railway track, however, the SP of Agra clarified that the incident is not related to GRP section, Agra.

Replying on the post, SP further mentioned that the incident took place on September 21 near Ballabgarh station in Haryana near the pillar number 1499/13. In the video, a young boy can be seen caught and the child can be seen crying after he got stuck under the engine. Kerala: Toddler Falls Out Of Moving Jeep In Idukki As Parents Sleep, CCTV Footage Captures Incident.

Boy Gets stuck Under Train Engine:

Check SP Agra's tweet:

Last year, a one-year-old toddler had a miraculous escape as she accidentally fell off a moving jeep on a road inside a dense forest here and crawled to a nearby check-post in Rajamala. The toddler was sitting on her mother's lap when she fell off the vehicle after her parents, exhausted by the journey, had dozed off. They had travelled several kilometres when they realised that the child was missing.

