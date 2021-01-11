Uttar Kannada, January 11: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik was seriously injured after the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident on Monday. While Shripad Naik survived the accident, his wife, Vijaya Naik, and his personal secretary, Deepak, died in the accident. The mishap took place near Yellapur in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada. Naik is also Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. Indian Army's Vehicle Meets With Accident on Bikaner-Jaipur Road, Major And Colonel Killed.

According to reports, Naik and his wife Vijaya were en route Gokarna from Yellapur when their Toyota car met with the accident. While the union minister is out of danger, his wife was unconscious and critical. She later succumbed to her injuries. A case was registered in connection with the accident. Following the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and told him to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Naik in his state. Jaipur Accident: Constable Aspirant Madaram Dewasi Thrown Off Sodala Flyover by Speeding Audi Car, Dies on Spot.

Shripad Naik, His Wife Vijaya Seriously Injured in Accident:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Union Minister Shripad Naik, at Goa. https://t.co/txAQZm0Lz6 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Visuals from the accident site showed the white Toyota car in which the minister was travelling in a mangled state among bushes and trees. Naik is an MP from north Goa. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the death of Naik's wife. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Pramod Sawant and asked him to provide the best treatment, and if the need arises, fly Naik to Delhi.

