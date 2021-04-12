New Delhi, April 12: Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in India, a subject committee expert on Monday gave Sputnik V an approval for emergency use authorisation. Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia, is being manufactured by Dr Reddy and Panacea Biotec in India. Dr Reddy had applied seeking approval for the vaccine on February 19. Sputnik V is currently in its Phase 3 trials in India. Sputnik V, Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Approved for Emergency Use Authorisation in India: Reports.

The DGCI will now take the final approval on the same. If approved, Sputnik V will become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be used in India, after Covishield - developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University and manufactured in India by Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Panacea Biotec To Produce 100 Million Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in India Each Year.

Here is All You Need To Know About Russain COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V:

The vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and named after the Soviet Space satellite

In its dry form, the two-dose vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees.

The vaccine works on the principle of a weakened coronavirus delivering parts of a pathogen that triggers an immune response in the body.

It is known to have any efficacy of 91.6 per cent against COVID-19.

It costs less than $10 for each shot in international markets.

In India is it being manufactured by Hyderabad-based drug maker Dr Reddy and targets to produce 200 million doses a year.

Russian Direct Investment Fund has also partnered with Panacea Biotec to manufacture 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India.

Currently it is in Phase -3 Trials in India

The vaccine is also in trials in the UAE, Venezuela and Belarus.

The decision comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. On Monday, India reported 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, making it the highest single day rise so far. With the total of 1,35,27,717 coronavirus cases, the country now stands at second position globally. The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country is being undertaken in full swing with more than 10.45 crore people vaccinated so far.

