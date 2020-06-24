Surat, June 24: Surat District Education Officer HH Rajyaguru on Tuesday issued a warning for the self-financed schools in the district if they put pressure on parents to pay for the upcoming academic session. The warning includes penalty and cancellation of recognition of the school.

According to a report, published in the Indian Express, members of Parents’ Association in Surat met the district DEO claiming they have been pressurised by private schools to pay fees for six months ahead of the new academic session. The parents claimed that they were asked to pay the fees of March, April, and May month of the previous academic year and first three months of the new academic year. Surat Municipal Corporation Issues Closure Notice to 3 Diamond Firms After Over 20 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive.

Stating their inability to pay six-months fee amid the coronavirus lockdown, they have requested fee waiver for three months of the previous academic year and sought time to pay for next academic year. Following this, DEO Rajyaguru assured parents of action against those schools pressurising parents to pay the fees. He also asked the parents to report to 0261-2662902/03 or suratdeo@gmail.com for such cases.

DEO Rajyaguru later said he will talk to the school trustees and request them to give relaxations. However, he also said that if some parents are capable of paying the fees and don’t pay it, they will take action against them also. Meanwhile, the members of Parents’ Association had also requested schools to stop online teaching as they stated that several students do not have smart phones or laptops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).